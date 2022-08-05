Man who posed as lawyer placed on probation, ordered to pay restitution

A man who defrauded Buffalo clients of more than $22,000 while posing as an attorney will be punished by the legal system he pretended to be a part of.

Andrew Schnorr, 39, of Buffalo, who previously pleaded guilty to unauthorized practice of law, was placed on probation for five years and must pay more than $7,800 in restitution, New York State Attorney General Letitia James and State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen announced Friday.

“Mr. Schnorr falsely portrayed a figure that people turn to for legal assistance and used their unsuspecting trust for his own selfishness and financial gain," Bruen said in a statement. "May this sentencing serve as a reminder that no magnitude of fraud will be tolerated in New York State.”

Schnorr claimed to have graduated summa cum laude from the New York University School of Law and also said he passed the bar exams in New York and California. He used those false credentials to land a job with a Buffalo law firm. The Attorney General's Office did not identify the law firm. The firm, which hired him for an open associate attorney position, told the Attorney General's Office that it relied on his representations that he was an attorney duly licensed to practice law in New York State, according to a redacted court filing.

Schnorr worked on civil cases involving depositions and settlement conferences. He represented at least nine clients beginning in 2019, according to the complaint.

The Attorney General's Office received complaints from a lawyer in 2019 about Schnorr's incompetence during legal proceedings, leading to a joint investigation by the Criminal Enforcement and Financial Crimes Bureau and the State Police.

The investigation revealed Schnorr did not graduate from any law school nor pass any state bar exam. He was not licensed by the Office of Court Administration as required by New York law.

Schnorr was arrested March 9 and was charged with unauthorized practice of law and third-degree grand larceny. He faced up to seven years in prison before accepting the plea.

“Not only does illegally practicing law without a license hurt people in need of legal services, it also weakens the public’s trust in our institutions,” James said in a statement. “When Andrew Schnorr betrayed that trust to line his own pockets, he harmed his clients and the entire legal system we rely on."

The Attorney General's Office encourages residents to look up licensed attorneys by using the state Office of Court Administration website.