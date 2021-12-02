 Skip to main content
Man who pleaded guilty to 2018 fatal shooting is sentenced 23 years in prison
A 39-year-old Buffalo man who pleaded guilty to a fatal shooting was sentenced Thursday by Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to 23 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that, on Dec. 6, 2018, Frank  A. Nelson III, also known as “Nitty," shot Benjamin Babiak, 31, multiple times on the corner of Antwerp and Warring streets in Buffalo's Schiller Park neighborhood. Babiak died from his injuries a short time after the shooting.

On Feb. 7, 2020, Nelson pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

