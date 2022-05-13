Man who fired nine shots during argument over counterfeit cash faces prison term

A Buffalo man will serve at least seven years in federal prison for firing nine gunshots during an argument that erupted during a marijuana transaction.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Charlie Yancey, 29, tried to use counterfeit money to buy marijuana from another man in a Main Street parking lot in Buffalo on July 28, 2019.

When the marijuana seller objected, prosecutors said Yancey “pulled out a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, with an obliterated serial number, and fired nine shots at the individual, causing non-life-threatening injuries.”

The shooting took place in the victim’s car, which was parked outside a convenience store, authorities said.

Police later recovered the firearm, which was linked to the crime by shell casings recovered at the scene.

Yancey recently pleaded guilty to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and the felony plea carries a minimum sentence of seven years and a maximum of life in prison, prosecutors said.

Yancey faces an Aug. 5 sentencing before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremiah E. Lenihan worked on the case with Buffalo Police and the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.

