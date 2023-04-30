Michael L. Stasiuk understands that he shocked, angered and upset thousands of people with a vicious act of vandalism at Patriots and Heroes Park outside Russell's Steaks, Chops & More restaurant in March.

He knows that some people think he deserves the worst kind of punishment for vandalizing a tribute park to heroic war veterans and first responders outside the Lancaster restaurant owned by Russell Salvatore, the 90-year-old philanthropist.

But Stasiuk, 20, told The Buffalo News that his crime was a psychotic episode, caused by mental illness rather than any hatred of veterans, first responders or Salvatore.

“I want people to know: I’m sorry for what I did, and that I have respect for these institutions,” Michael Stasiuk said. “Veterans protected our freedoms, first responders protect our neighborhoods every day. Mr. Salvatore is a good man who does all kinds of things for the community.”

Stasiuk said he did not go to the park that night with a plan to destroy Salvatore's property or cause him harm.

"There was an impulse that took over me that night," Stasiuk said.

He added that the vandalism attack had nothing to do with the way Salvatore treated him when he showed up at the restaurant a few days before on Feb. 25, seeking to propose a business deal with Salvatore.

“I wanted to talk to him about helping me to market some of my artwork,” Stasiuk said. “He was busy, but he told me that I should come to the restaurant another time and he would talk to me. He was a gentleman.”

Stasiuk and his parents, Natalie and Peter, spoke for two hours on Friday with a reporter at their Lancaster home. The couple said their son has been receiving mental health treatment since 2019, when he was first diagnosed as bipolar, following a series of angry, but nonviolent incidents.

The parents showed a reporter medical records indicating that their son spent more than a month in the Erie County Medical Center’s Psychiatric Behavioral Health unit after his arrest on March 3.

Michael Stasiuk was admitted to the hospital on March 4 for treatment of a “bipolar disorder, mania with psychotic features,” doctors stated in the medical report. The report said he was released in “stable” condition on April 5.

He is now being treated as an outpatient and he takes prescription medication that calms him, the family said.

His parents described their son as an energetic, artistic young man who enjoys skiing, mountain climbing and other sports. They said he is devoted to protecting the environment and helping homeless people.

They also said Michael’s mental health issues sometimes make him extremely agitated and obsessed with grandiose ideas, including the idea that he can save the world.

One of the posts on his Facebook page shows Stasiuk, about two years ago, visiting with two homeless men who lived under a bridge near Delaware Park, bringing them food and clean clothing, and helping them shave.

Last year, his parents said Stasiuk spent a day at Woodlawn Beach, picking up trash and filling six large garbage bags. He then took all the plastic waste out of the bags and used it to make an unusual artwork.

“He has been a good person all his life, no act of violence of any kind before this. He was never arrested or in any trouble with police before this,” Natalie Stasiuk said of her son.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn and Mark J. Jerge, Russell Salvatore’s business partner, both told The News Friday afternoon that they are aware of Stasiuk’s mental health issues, and are sympathetic.

“At first, I was very upset by this incident, and so were many people I spoke to. It looked like an attack on our veterans,” Flynn said. “Since then, I’ve spoken to my prosecutor and Lancaster Police. From everything we can determine, this was a psychotic episode, caused by mental illness.

“The entire case is on hold now, while we get a better picture of his mental health situation. From everything I know at this point, unless some new information comes up, I cannot imagine us pursuing prison time against this young man. It’s more likely we’ll ask that the charges be reduced or even dropped altogether.”

Salvatore was not available for comment Friday, but Jerge told The News that Salvatore recently spoke to Stasiuk’s parents.

“At first, Russ was very upset and brokenhearted over the vandalism. He first told me, ‘Let’s just bulldoze the whole park,’” Jerge said. “But there was such an outpouring of support from the community, he decided to rebuild it.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

“Russ has told me he absolutely does not want this young man to go to prison, he just wants him to get the help he needs,” Jerge said. “Russ said he would even like to give him a job when all this is over.”

Jerge said he saw no acrimony between Salvatore and Stasiuk when Stasiuk showed up at the restaurant on Feb. 25, on a busy Saturday evening.

“I saw what happened. Russ was busy. This young guy asked him something, and Russ said, ‘I can’t talk now, let’s talk another time,’” Jerge said. “That was it.”

Lancaster Police said Stasiuk caused an estimated $122,000 damage on March 2 at the Patriots and Heroes Park outside Russell's Steaks, Chops & More restaurant at 6675 Transit Road. Statues, monuments and light fixtures throughout the park were defaced and broken, with many limbs smashed off the statues.

Salvatore, a longtime supporter of veterans and law enforcement causes, opened the park in 2011 as a tribute to those who gave their lives to protect others.

Stasiuk, a 2021 graduate of Lancaster High School, is a construction management student at Erie County Community College. He has been on a hiatus from college since his arrest.

Police Capt. Jeff Smith said Stasiuk faces charges of second-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny and fifth-degree possession of stolen property in Lancaster Town Court.

Police also charged Stasiuk with assault, resisting arrest and biting an officer in another incident on the day after the attack on Salvatore’s park. Officers said they were called to Pleasant View Drive, where Stasiuk was yelling and acting in a bizarre manner. The DA’s office said police used a Taser to bring Stasiuk under control.

During the vandalism, Stasiuk used his fists, rocks and a pipe to break fixtures, including statues and replica statues, the DA’s office reported. The pipe used in the attack was a replica bazooka broken off a soldier statue at the park.

Prosecutors also said Stasiuk drove his vehicle around the park, badly damaging the grounds, adding that police found memorial fixtures and other items from the park inside the suspect’s vehicle.

The News asked Stasiuk why he did it.

“I had been doing a lot of reading about war, and people killed in wars,” he said. “I did not go there planning to destroy anything. I got there and I started thinking to myself that these monuments were glorifying war and death.”

He said he was listening to angry rap music during the attack, saying “I sort of blanked out. It’s hard for me to believe I did something like that. That isn’t me.”

Stasiuk said he used mud to paint the word “Help” on a replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Salvatore’s park.

“I think I was trying to rescue soldiers that were trapped inside that tomb,” Stasiuk said.

Salvatore told The News he plans to rebuild the park and hopes to reopen it on Flag Day, June 14.

One of the region’s most high-profile business people and philanthropists, Salvatore has called his Patriots and Heroes Park – which includes his own mausoleum – his “pride and joy.”

Salvatore has estimated that he invested around $1 million in the tribute park, which includes sculptures honoring the victims of the Flight 3407 passenger jet crash, military award winners and 911 victims.

While Flynn said he and other veterans were upset by the vandalism, the DA said he was emotionally affected by a chance encounter with Stasiuk’s mother at the Broadway Market, one day before Easter.

“She came up to me, sobbing, and she told me about her son’s mental health breakdown,” Flynn said. “I told her, ‘We will look into this, and if what you’re telling me is true, I promise you we will be merciful toward your son.’ And we will.”

Natalie Stasiuk confirmed Flynn’s version of the encounter, saying she did not know the DA was going to be at the market.

She said her family understands why the vandalism upset so many people, but added that they have been hurt by vengeful remarks posted on social media after the incident.

Michael Stasiuk is represented by attorneys Thomas Trbovich and Michael Seibert. They could not be reached for comment on Friday.