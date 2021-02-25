Man struck by gunfire in Black Rock declared dead at the scene

A 33-year-old man was who struck by gunfire late Wednesday in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood was declared dead at the scene, according to Buffalo police.

Northwest District officers responded to a call of a shooting about 10:40 p.m. near Niagara and Farmer streets.

Detectives say a second man was grazed by gunfire. The 26-year-old Buffalo male was treated and released at the scene.

Police say it appears the two men were inside a vehicle when the gunfire struck.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the Buffalo Police Department confidential tip call line at (716) 341-9522.

