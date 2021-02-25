 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man struck by gunfire in Black Rock declared dead at the scene
0 comments

Man struck by gunfire in Black Rock declared dead at the scene

Support this work for $1 a month

A 33-year-old man was who struck by gunfire late Wednesday in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood was declared dead at the scene, according to Buffalo police.

Northwest District officers responded to a call of a shooting about 10:40 p.m. near Niagara and Farmer streets.

Detectives say a second man was grazed by gunfire. The 26-year-old Buffalo male was treated and released at the scene.

Police say it appears the two men were inside a vehicle when the gunfire struck.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the Buffalo Police Department confidential tip call line at (716) 341-9522.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Aerial views of ice volcanoes at Wendt Beach

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Aerial views of ice volcanoes at Wendt Beach

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News