Man shot multiples times overnight

Buffalo police are investigating an overnight shooting of a 22-year-old man on the city's East side.

Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to the call just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the first block of Block Street, according to a spokesman for Buffalo police.

Detectives say the man was struck multiple times by gunfire. He was transported by civilian vehicle to Erie County Medical Center and was initially listed in stable condition, said spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

Police ask that anyone with information call or text the confidential TIP CALL line at (716) 847-2255.

