Man seriously injured in shooting in Black Rock

A man was struck by gunfire late Wednesday in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood, city police reported.
Support Local Journalism
Northwest District officers responded to a call of a shooting about 10:40 p.m. near Niagara and Farmer streets.
Police say the man apparently suffered serious injuries but provided few other details about the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Stephen T. Watson
News Staff Reporter
I report on development, government, crime and schools in the northern Erie County suburbs. I grew up in the Town of Tonawanda and worked at the Post-Standard in Syracuse before joining The News in 2001. Email: swatson@buffnews.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.