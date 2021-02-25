 Skip to main content
Man seriously injured in shooting in Black Rock
Man seriously injured in shooting in Black Rock

A man was struck by gunfire late Wednesday in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood, city police reported.

Northwest District officers responded to a call of a shooting about 10:40 p.m. near Niagara and Farmer streets.

Police say the man apparently suffered serious injuries but provided few other details about the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

