Man sentenced to 12 years for role in cocaine distribution ring

A man who was part of a vast cocaine distribution ring has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra handed down the sentence to Adrian Grier, 47, of Jackson, Ga., who pleaded guilty in 2020 to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Prosecutors said Grier, who conspired with 11 others to bring cocaine in bulk quantities to Buffalo and other parts of the country, coordinated trips to Kentucky to acquire the drug between October 2017 and Dec. 7, 2018, and was overheard discussing plans to increase the amount of cocaine he could get in Georgia.

