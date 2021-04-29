Man sentenced on gun charge after officer's weapon fell into his vehicle during arrest attempt

A Buffalo man who was arrested in the fall for car theft, assaulting two Town of Hamburg police detectives and absconding with one of the detective's weapons was virtually sentenced as a second felony offender Thursday by Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Joel P. Anzalone, 50, received a determinate sentence of three years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision.

On Sept. 16, Town of Hamburg Police Department detectives were in a department store on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo to obtain surveillance video of an individual who had used a credit card that was left inside a vehicle reported stolen the previous day from the McKinley Plaza in Hamburg.

Anzalone, who matched the description of the individual in the video, returned to the store simultaneously. The detectives confronted him in the parking lot to arrest him, but Anzalone refused their orders to turn off his vehicle. Anzalone drove away as detectives held onto the vehicle. One of the detectives was partially inside the vehicle, but was able to free himself as Anzalone drove off from the parking lot.

The detective’s holster and firearm were reported missing after the incident, but the gun was later recovered.