Man rescued from ledge on 23rd floor of Buffalo City Hall

A man who threatened to jump from the 23rd floor of City Hall was brought to safety at about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
DeGeorge said Buffalo firefighters retrieved the man from a ledge by attaching a harness and pulling him through a 23rd floor window.
The man, identified as a 20-year-old Blasdell resident, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation.
The Buffalo Police Crisis Management Team talked with the man for nearly four hours, DeGeorge said. The Buffalo Police Behavioral Health Team assisted.
Police and fire crews responded to a call about the man shortly after 4 p.m., and Niagara Square was closed to traffic until after 9 p.m.