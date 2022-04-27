 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man rescued from ledge on 23rd floor of Buffalo City Hall

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A man who threatened to jump from the 23rd floor of City Hall was brought to safety at about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

DeGeorge said Buffalo firefighters retrieved the man from a ledge by attaching a harness and pulling him through a 23rd floor window.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The man, identified as a 20-year-old Blasdell resident, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation.

The Buffalo Police Crisis Management Team talked with the man for nearly four hours, DeGeorge said. The Buffalo Police Behavioral Health Team assisted.

Police and fire crews responded to a call about the man shortly after 4 p.m., and Niagara Square was closed to traffic until after 9 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Canada eases border entry requirements

Canada eases border entry requirements

The U.S.-Canadian border will open a bit more starting Monday, as Canada eases its requirement that most visiting children be vaccinated and abandons its mandate that vaccinated visitors provide a quarantine plan just in case they come down with Covid-19.

Watch Now: Related Video

Macron targeted by tomato throw during first trip since re-election

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News