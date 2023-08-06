After paddling all the way from Albany to Oneida Lake, Dan Rubinstein wasn’t going to turn down a ride.

He’d planned to paddle west along the lake’s southern shore and spend the night at a Cornell University research station before continuing to the western edge of the lake. But a “crazy strong west wind” wasn’t going to make it easy.

“(It) would have been right in my face,” Rubinstein said. “And I don’t mind waves, but when the wind is that strong, you can’t make any progress.”

So Rubinstein did what he always does in a new place – talk to the locals. Eventually, an “ex-Navy guy” with a “big boat” offered to give him a ride most of the way there.

The first half of the ride made for smooth sailing.

Then, halfway to Rubinstein’s destination, the boat’s motor died.

“He wasn’t the least bit concerned even though it was really rocking in the wind and the waves,” Rubinstein said of his new friend. “He just dropped the anchor and called his son to come with the other boat to give him a tow.”

Rubinstein didn’t stick around to see what happened next. He got on his paddleboard, fought against the wind to reach the shoreline, and followed it to his destination.

“And then the next day, the stars aligned,” Rubinstein said. “It was a calm day. There was a bit of an east wind, so it was pretty easy to get off the lake.

Rubinstein, an Ottawan and writer for Carleton University’s communications department, has spent the last seven weeks travelling across New York and Ontario – on an inflatable paddleboard. His route has taken down the Ottawa, St. Lawrence and Hudson Rivers with stops in Montreal, New York City and Albany.

And after two weeks on the Erie Canal, Rubinstein arrived in Buffalo on Thursday. He spent his time in the City of Good Neighbors exploring the waterfront and meeting the staff of the Buffalo Maritime Center as they build a full-sized replica of the boat that opened the Erie Canal in 1825.

Good night Buffalo River. Holy cow: you’ve got a lot of nooks and crannies! Hope to paddle you next time. pic.twitter.com/TQA6UA7BJx — Dan Rubinstein (@dan_rube) August 5, 2023

Buffalo has a pretty cool waterfront — and some fascinating projects on to go. @BuffaloNiagara @QCBikeFerry @LibertyHoundBuf pic.twitter.com/Dvb9mukMkO — Dan Rubinstein (@dan_rube) August 4, 2023

It’s meetings like that that have been Rubinstein’s favorite part of the trip. They’re the reason he decided to undertake this journey in the first place.

Through a combination of pre-arranged meetings and serendipitous encounters, he’s spoken with dozens of people who live near or spend time on the water. He plans on using those conversations to write a book (working title: “Water Borne”) about our connections to the water and each other — with self-deprecating humor about the “many mistakes” he’s made along the way thrown in for good measure.

“Water is a really powerful kind of conduit for connecting people,” Rubinstein said. “I’ve talked to and spent time with everybody from wealthy boat owners and landowners to the person fishing for food for the night... People whose paths might not cross on dry land, they do cross on the water.”

On an average day, Rubinstein can travel about 20 or 25 miles on his paddleboard at a speed of about three or four miles per hour. One day, he managed to travel 41 miles on the Hudson River after 14 hours of paddling.

“It’s a little bit faster than walking,” he said. “And if you walk all day, you can get pretty far.”

He’s stayed with friends along the way, but he spends most nights camping wherever he can find a place to sleep. He’s packed everything he needs — about 50-60 pounds of food, water, camping gear, reporting equipment and paddling supplies — onto his 14-foot paddleboard.

With no reliable land transportation other than his own two feet, Rubinstein has to restock on food when he can get it.

And he’ll work up quite an appetite on the water. In one small town, Rubinstein went to a Mexican restaurant, wolfed down a bowl of chips and salsa intended for a family of four, ate a “giant meal” of tacos – and then bought dessert at the gas station next door.

“It’s been fun figuring out how to get food and shelter in places where the main way of going anywhere is on roads and highways, and not the water anymore,” he said. “When there’s somewhere by the water I just basically go and eat as much as possible – and that’s been fine because I could eat anything.”

Finding food isn’t his only challenge. He didn’t know it at the time, but Rubinstein set off on his journey at the start of a historically hot summer.

The heat waves and lack of showers haven’t mixed well for Rubinstein. He’s taken to calling himself “Swamp Thing” because, in his words, he “smelled really bad and looked really bad.”

Thankfully, he can jump in the water to cool off – on most days.

One day, under a blazing sun and with a high well into the 90s, Rubinstein paddled through a section of the Lower Hudson that had been contaminated by a burst sewer pipe. No one was allowed to swim in the water. He only made it through the day thanks to breaks in the shade and several bottles of Gatorade.

“When it’s hot, I swim. I need to cool off, even when the water isn’t probably clean enough, I’m going in,” Rubinstein said. “But on that day, I wasn’t. And it was tough.”

Rubinstein left Buffalo on Saturday. He took the Niagara River north to meet some friends who agreed to drive him safely around Niagara Falls to St. Catharines. From there, he’ll spend the next few weeks paddling along the shore of Lake Ontario to Toronto and Kingston before heading home to Ottawa, where he’ll reunite with his wife and twin daughters, aged 18.

It’s his family, after all, that’s been so supportive of his trip. He especially credits his wife, Lisa Gregoire, for being “instantly and wholly supportive of this.”

“Despite the fact that it’s been way more work for her at home and (that) I’d be quitting my job for a year – so no income from me – she said, ‘Go for it.’”