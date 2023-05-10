A man convicted on a felony child pornography count three years ago has been arrested again on pornography charges, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Cameron Stroke, 42, of Depew, was ordered held pending a detention hearing May 19 during his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr.

Prosecutors said probation officers, learning that Stroke might be in possession of child pornography, visited his home on May 2. They reportedly found two cell phones, one containing numerous pornographic files, including images of pre-pubescent girls.

Stroke had been sentenced to five years of federal probation after his conviction for possession of child pornography in July 2020.

If found guilty on the new charges, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 40 years.