Man missing since Aug. 9 found dead in Wales

  • Updated
Brian Richardson BPD (copy)

The body of Brian Richardson, 49, was found in Wales by the Erie County Sheriff's Office, according to the Buffalo Police Department. He had been missing since Aug. 9.

 Courtesy of Buffalo Police Department
The body of Brian Richardson, missing since Aug. 9, was recovered in the Town of Wales by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Facebook post by the Buffalo Police Department.

"The Erie County Medical Examiner has confirmed that it is Mr. Brian Richardson," according to the police department's post.

Richardson, a 49-year-old father of two, was well-known to people who frequent The Place restaurant in Elmwood Village, where he had worked as a server since 2016.

He had been missing for more than a week and his friends and family members had pleaded for help in finding him.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office and Buffalo Police Department were involved in the search. 

Local law enforcement and a network of people who know him narrowed the search to a Wales park.

Richardson's red 2014 Subaru Forester and his cellphone were found at Hunters Creek Park, a 756-acre county park near East Aurora.

