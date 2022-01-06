Man left paralyzed by crash with state police vehicle settles claim for $9.5M

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

McCann was sitting with Cole in the middle row of seats, which was thrust forward. Court documents say McCann was permanently paralyzed from the T5 region of his spine – the thoracic region – down.

A State Police investigator accused Barker of two driving-related misdemeanors, stating that if he hadn’t been distracted by his cellphone, he would have seen the slow-moving cars ahead.

The road was flat, the weather was dry and sunny, and Barker was not hurrying to an emergency. But the investigator found that Barker had opened a Facebook page seconds before impact and through the course of his shift sent or received a text message every 83 seconds, on average.

In August 2020, State Court of Claims Judge J. David Sampson found Barker negligent. The judge's decision noted that lawyers for the state did “not come forward with any nonnegligent explanation.”