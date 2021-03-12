 Skip to main content
Man killed, woman in critical condition after fiery crash in Orchard Park
top story

Man killed, woman in critical condition after fiery crash in Orchard Park

A man was killed and a woman was in critical condition Friday after their vehicle drove off the road and struck a tree and caught fire near the Armor Duells Road exit of the 219 Expressway at Boston State Road, according to Orchard Park police.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 11 a.m. and forced the closing of the northbound section of the 219.

Police said the vehicle was driven off the road into a tree and caught fire. The male driver and his female passenger were reported trapped in the vehicle.

Patrol officers dispatched to the scene were assisted by other drivers who used fire extinguishers from a fire extinguisher delivery truck that stopped at the scene to put out the flames, police said.

The male driver was transported to Mercy Ambulatory Care Center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The female passenger, who was extracted from the vehicle by firefighters, was transported by Mercy Flight helicopter to Erie County Medical Center where she is listed in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The identities of the victims were not released pending notification of family.    

