Buffalo police Saturday were investigating a fatal shooting that happened just after 4 a.m. in the 200 block of Allen Street.
A 28-year-old city man was struck by gunfire while outside Allen Street establishments just after last call, "following some type of dispute with other individuals," detectives reported.
The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was declared dead at the scene.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has other information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
Scott Scanlon
Quality of Life and Solutions Journalism Editor
