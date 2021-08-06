Man killed in collision on Doat Street

A 62-year-old man died Thursday night when a vehicle collided with his motorized bicycle on Buffalo's East Side, Buffalo police said.
Investigators say a woman driving a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling east on Doat Street just before 7 p.m. when the vehicle hit the man's bicycle.
Police did not identify the man or the woman.
No charges have been filed, police said Friday.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Staff Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today