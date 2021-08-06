 Skip to main content
Man killed in collision on Doat Street
A 62-year-old man died Thursday night when a vehicle collided with his motorized bicycle on Buffalo's East Side, Buffalo police said.

Investigators say a woman driving a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling east on Doat Street just before 7 p.m. when the vehicle hit the man's bicycle.

Police did not identify the man or the woman. 

No charges have been filed, police said Friday.

