Man from Dominican Republic pleads guilty to drug charges
A man from the Dominican Republic has pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and 40 grams or more of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Elison A. Ledesma-Melo, 46, faces a maximum of 40 years in prison when he is sentenced on July 15.

In 2018, federal drug enforcement agents investigated Ledesma-Melo's activities as a retail distributor of heroin in the Buffalo area. Ledesma-Melo traveled to New York City and brought back some heroin for distribution. On Sept. 11, 2019, Ledesma-Melo's vehicle was stopped in Warsaw as he traveled between Buffalo and New York City.

Ledesma-Melo produced a Puerto Rico driver’s license in the name of Ostin M. Echevarria-Roman. Following a roadside conversation, during which Ledesma-Melo provided false information, a state trooper searched the vehicle and recovered in excess of 100 grams of suspected heroin. Ledesma-Melo was then taken into custody.

