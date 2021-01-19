 Skip to main content
Man fatally struck by gunfire inside Doat Street convenience store
fatal shooting

Coroners and police officers at the scene of a fatal shooting at a convenience store on Doat St. in Buffalo, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

 Sharon Cantillon

A 35-year-old was fatally struck by gunfire Tuesday inside a convenience store in the 100 block of Doat Street, according to a tweet by Buffalo Police.

Buffalo Police Department homicide detectives said the fatal shooting occurred at about 2 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Buffalo Police were asking anyone with information about the shooting to call or text (716) 847-2255.

