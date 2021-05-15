 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man fatally stabbed on Ashley Street
0 comments
top story

Man fatally stabbed on Ashley Street

Support this work for $1 a month

A man was fatally stabbed Saturday morning on Ashley Street in the Broadway-Bailey neighborhood of Buffalo, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The victim, whose name has not been released, was stabbed in the stomach shortly after 9:30 a.m.

The killing is at least the 31st homicide in the city so far this year.

Through the end of April, homicides in Buffalo were up 47% and the number of people shot in the city had doubled compared to the same period last year, according to police department statistics.

Maki Becker

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel strike in Gaza destroys building with AP, other media

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News