Man fatally stabbed on Ashley Street

A man was fatally stabbed Saturday morning on Ashley Street in the Broadway-Bailey neighborhood of Buffalo, police said.
Support Local Journalism
The victim, whose name has not been released, was stabbed in the stomach shortly after 9:30 a.m.
The killing is at least the 31st homicide in the city so far this year.
Through the end of April, homicides in Buffalo were up 47% and the number of people shot in the city had doubled compared to the same period last year, according to police department statistics.
Maki Becker
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.