Man fatally stabbed on Ashley Street

A man was fatally stabbed Saturday morning on Ashley Street in the Broadway-Bailey neighborhood of Buffalo, police said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was stabbed in the stomach shortly after 9:30 a.m.

The killing is at least the 31st homicide in the city so far this year.

Through the end of April, homicides in Buffalo were up 47% and the number of people shot in the city had doubled compared to the same period last year, according to police department statistics.

Maki Becker

