 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man fatally shot in Embassy Suites hotel in downtown Buffalo
0 comments
top story

Man fatally shot in Embassy Suites hotel in downtown Buffalo

Support this work for $1 a month

A 31-year-old Buffalo man was killed after being shot early Saturday morning in the Embassy Suites hotel on Delaware Avenue in downtown Buffalo, police said.

Police were called to the hotel just after 4 a.m.

The victim was "struck by gunfire in an upper floor room during some type of gathering," police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said in an emailed statement.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he was later declared deceased.

Police are investigating reports of "multiple parties" taking place on different floors of the hotel overnight, police said.

The death marks the seventh homicide in Buffalo so far this year.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Maki Becker

0 comments

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News