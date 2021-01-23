Man fatally shot in Embassy Suites hotel in downtown Buffalo

A 31-year-old Buffalo man was killed after being shot early Saturday morning in the Embassy Suites hotel on Delaware Avenue in downtown Buffalo, police said.

Police were called to the hotel just after 4 a.m.

The victim was "struck by gunfire in an upper floor room during some type of gathering," police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said in an emailed statement.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he was later declared deceased.

Police are investigating reports of "multiple parties" taking place on different floors of the hotel overnight, police said.

The death marks the seventh homicide in Buffalo so far this year.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Maki Becker

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.