Man fatally shot in Buffalo's Fillmore-Leroy neighborhood
Man fatally shot in Buffalo's Fillmore-Leroy neighborhood

A man in his 50s was the victim of a fatal shooting Tuesday in the Fillmore-Leroy neighborhood, Buffalo Police reported on Twitter.

Officers found the man when they responded at 7:30 p.m. to a call about a person shot in the 100 block of Wakefield Avenue, between Holden and Hill streets.

According to the Twitter message, the victim died at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 847-2255.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

