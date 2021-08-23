Man fatally shot early Monday in Genesee-Moselle area

A man was shot to death early Monday in Buffalo's Genesee-Moselle neighborhood, city police reported.
Buffalo police officers responded to the reported shooting just before 3 a.m. on Hirschbeck Street off Broadway.
Detectives say a man was found dead inside a home after he was hit numerous times by gunfire. They still are working to identify the shooting victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 847-2255.
This is the city's 51st homicide of 2021.
Stephen T. Watson
News Staff Reporter
I report on development, government, crime and schools in the northern Erie County suburbs. I grew up in the Town of Tonawanda and worked at the Post-Standard in Syracuse before joining The News in 2001. Email: swatson@buffnews.com
