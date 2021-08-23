 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man fatally shot early Monday in Genesee-Moselle area
0 comments

Man fatally shot early Monday in Genesee-Moselle area

Support this work for $1 a month

A man was shot to death early Monday in Buffalo's Genesee-Moselle neighborhood, city police reported.

Buffalo police officers responded to the reported shooting just before 3 a.m. on Hirschbeck Street off Broadway.

Detectives say a man was found dead inside a home after he was hit numerous times by gunfire. They still are working to identify the shooting victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 847-2255.

This is the city's 51st homicide of 2021.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: As Kathy Hochul prepares to govern NY, women leaders optimistic more change is coming

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News