Man fatally shot early Monday in Genesee-Moselle area

A man was shot to death early Monday in Buffalo's Genesee-Moselle neighborhood, city police reported.

Buffalo police officers responded to the reported shooting just before 3 a.m. on Hirschbeck Street off Broadway.

Detectives say a man was found dead inside a home after he was hit numerous times by gunfire. They still are working to identify the shooting victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 847-2255.

This is the city's 51st homicide of 2021.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.