A Buffalo man faces a maximum of 40 years to life in prison following his conviction Friday by a jury in State Supreme Court on a second-degree murder charge for his role in a deadly gas station robbery in the city's Delavan-Grider neighborhood.

Erie County prosecutors said the jury reached a guilty verdict on all the counts, including first-degree robbery and second-degree criminal possession of weapon, brought against Daiquin Gray, 28, after two hours of deliberation following a four-day trial.

At about 6 p.m. on April 24, 2021, Gray and Corey J. Bell, 33, of Buffalo, approached Marcques Robinson, 38, of Buffalo, from behind as he was pumping gas into his vehicle with the intention of robbing him. Prosecutors said the crime occurred at a gas station on East Delavan Avenue and Grider Street.

Gray fired several shots at Robinson during the robbery. Robinson, who attempted to flee the attack, collapsed nearby and died from his injuries. When Robinson fell to the ground, Gray stole his gold chain from around his neck, prosecutors said.

Gray, who remains held without bail, is scheduled to be sentenced May 26.

Meanwhile, Bell pleaded guilty on Nov. 1, 2022 to one count of first-degree robbery and remains held without bail. Bell faces a maximum 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 12.