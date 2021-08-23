Man drowns in Lake Erie off Dunkirk City Pier

A man drowned early Monday in Lake Erie near the Dunkirk City Pier, police said.

Dunkirk police said they received a report just before 12:45 a.m. that someone was in the Dunkirk Harbor just off the city shoreline. Police say two men apparently went into the water near the city pier but only one made it back to dry land.

Police, Dunkirk firefighters and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's marine unit began searching on shore and in the water for the missing man.

Members of the Chautauqua County dive team also responded to conduct an underwater search. The body of a man was found a short time later.

Further details on the incident and the drowning victim were not immediately provided.

