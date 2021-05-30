Man dies in shooting in Niagara Falls

One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Sunday in Niagara Falls, according to a press release from the office of the Niagara Falls mayor.

Officers responded to the scene of the shooting in the 1600 block of Linwood avenue at about 1 p.m. One victim, a 28-year-old Niagara Falls man, was shot in the upper body, the release said. Two responding officers and a passerby attempted CPR on the man, but were unable to resuscitate him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, a 27-year-old Niagara Falls man, was shot in the foot and was treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, according to the release. He is expected to make a full recovery.

No arrests have been made, the release said.

