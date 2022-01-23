 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies in fiery collision when car hits tractor trailer in Cheektowaga
Man dies in fiery collision when car hits tractor trailer in Cheektowaga

Car tractor trailer fatal accident 1-23-2022

A car that was involved in a fatal collision with a tractor trailer on Transit Road at Aero Drive at 4:31 a.m. Jan. 23, 2022. The car's driver died in the crash. 

 Courtesy of Cheektowaga police

One man died in a fiery collision between a tractor trailer and a sedan that set both vehicles ablaze early Sunday morning, Cheektowaga police said. 

The car's driver was trapped in his vehicle when the crash was discovered by a Lancaster police officer at 4:31 a.m. on Transit Road at Aero Drive, Cheektowaga police Capt. Thomas Wentland said. The unidentified man is believed to have died on impact.

The truck's driver was not injured.

Car tractor trailer fatal crash 1-23-2022

One man died when a car hit this tractor trailer on Transit Road at Aero Drive on Jan. 23, 2022. 

The investigation is ongoing, but there are indications that the car passed through a red light at the intersection, Wentland said in a news release.

No charges to the driver of the truck are expected.

Police said the small four-door sedan struck the saddle fuel tank on the side of the tractor trailer, causing the car to become engulfed in flames. Hy-View Fire Company extinguished the fire.

The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office will attempt to identify the car's driver after reviewing medical records. 

