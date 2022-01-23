Man dies in fiery collision when car hits tractor trailer in Cheektowaga

One man died in a fiery collision between a tractor trailer and a sedan that set both vehicles ablaze early Sunday morning, Cheektowaga police said.

The car's driver was trapped in his vehicle when the crash was discovered by a Lancaster police officer at 4:31 a.m. on Transit Road at Aero Drive, Cheektowaga police Capt. Thomas Wentland said. The unidentified man is believed to have died on impact.

The truck's driver was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing, but there are indications that the car passed through a red light at the intersection, Wentland said in a news release.

No charges to the driver of the truck are expected.

Police said the small four-door sedan struck the saddle fuel tank on the side of the tractor trailer, causing the car to become engulfed in flames. Hy-View Fire Company extinguished the fire.

The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office will attempt to identify the car's driver after reviewing medical records.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.