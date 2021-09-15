Man dies at Batavia concrete facility

A man died after getting stuck in a stone bin at a concrete facility Tuesday afternoon, Batavia police said Wednesday.
The victim was identified as Randy Ridd, 65, of Batavia.
The incident was reported just before 1 p.m. Tuesday at Western NY Concrete, 638 E. Main St. in Batavia.
Batavia firefighters, city police and Mercy EMS all responded.
Firefighters were able to extricate the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
