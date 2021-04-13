 Skip to main content
Man charged with not burying body in a timely manner
Man charged with not burying body in a timely manner

A Batavia man has been charged with violating a section of New York State Public Health Law  duty of burial  for allegedly not burying the body of a deceased person within a reasonable amount of time, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the Sheriff's Office received information provided by Michael S. Tomaszewski, 49, and his attorney regarding a deceased body that was allegedly at Michael S. Tomaszewski Funeral and Cremation Chapel, 4120 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.

According to the Sheriff's Office, it was revealed that the deceased person had died on Sept. 10, 2019, but allegedly remained in the care of the funeral home until March 16 when the Sheriff's Office was contacted. The body of the deceased has since been removed and buried, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Tomaszewski was issued an appearance ticket and is to appear in the Batavia Town Court on April 26.

