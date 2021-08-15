Man charged with making social media threat against Mark Poloncarz

A Genesee County man accused of making a death threat on social media against Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz earlier this year has been arrested.
Thomas E. Netter, 49, of Oakfield, was charged Friday with second-degree aggravated harassment, the Erie County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday.
Netter was arraigned in Buffalo City Court and released on an appearance ticket.
The nature of the alleged threat, which was made on Facebook in January, centered on Covid-19 mandates and threatening the life of Poloncarz, according to the Sheriff's Office.
