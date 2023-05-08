A man who reportedly made a series of threats to carry out shootings in Buffalo last week has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nev., U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Daniel Parson, 33, of Charlotte, N.C., was ordered held for a detention hearing in federal court in Nevada and will be returned to Western New York.

U.S. Attorney Joel L. Violanti, who is handling the case, said Parson reportedly called the Buffalo Police A District station early Wednesday and said he would "shoot up" a "fellowship church" on Sunday.

Prosecutors said that Parson also is believed to have called the Buffalo Police D District about 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, saying he was going to "slaughter" a family in Buffalo that afternoon.

He is also accused of calling Buffalo Police C District about 9 a.m. Wednesday and saying he was going to conduct a mass shooting at an unspecified Tops supermarket.

Parson is charged with making threats in or affecting interstate commerce. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. His arrest followed an investigation by Buffalo Police and the FBI.