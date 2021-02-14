Man and dog rescued from Kenmore house fire

A man and a dog were rescued Sunday morning from a house fire at 241 Keller Ave. in Kenmore, the Town of Tonawanda Fire Control reported.

The man was taken to safety via a rear second-floor window and transported to a hospital by Twin City Ambulance, according to the report. Others in the house escaped safely.

Kenmore Fire Chief Dave McGregor said the man and the dog both appeared to be in good condition.

The call for the fire came at 10:26 a.m. and it was reported under control shortly after 11 a.m. Damage was estimated at $200,000 to the structure and $100,000 to the contents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Careless smoking is suspected, fire officials noted.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.