Man and dog rescued from Kenmore house fire

A man and a dog were rescued Sunday morning from a house fire at 241 Keller Ave. in Kenmore, the Town of Tonawanda Fire Control reported.
The man was taken to safety via a rear second-floor window and transported to a hospital by Twin City Ambulance, according to the report. Others in the house escaped safely.
Kenmore Fire Chief Dave McGregor said the man and the dog both appeared to be in good condition.
The call for the fire came at 10:26 a.m. and it was reported under control shortly after 11 a.m. Damage was estimated at $200,000 to the structure and $100,000 to the contents.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Careless smoking is suspected, fire officials noted.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
