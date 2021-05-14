Man accused of throwing coffee cups on ex-colleague's lawn maintains innocence

The 76-year-old Hamburg man suspected of throwing hundreds of used McDonald's coffee cups onto the front lawn of a former co-worker over several years pleaded not guilty Friday during his arraignment in Hamburg Town Court.

Larry Pope is charged with harassment, a violation, and was ticketed for throwing refuse onto a roadway, a traffic infraction. Town Justice Gerald P. Gorman released Pope on his own recognizance but ordered him to have no contact with Lake View homeowners Edward and Cheryl Patton.

Gorman warned Pope that this includes no phone calls, emails or text messages and, "it goes without saying," no deposits of any items on their property or else Pope could face a contempt of court charge.

Pope and his attorney, Jeffrey Magavern, declined comment outside court.

The Pattons say they found scores of used coffee cups, often with a cigarette butt inside, on their front lawn over the past few years. With the help of neighbors and Hamburg police they say they figured out the litterbug was Pope, a disgruntled former colleague of Cheryl Patton. A Buffalo News report on the unusual case last month garnered national attention.

