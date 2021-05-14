 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man accused of throwing coffee cups on ex-colleague's lawn maintains innocence
0 comments
top story

Man accused of throwing coffee cups on ex-colleague's lawn maintains innocence

Support this work for $1 a month
Larry Pope arraignment Hamburg court

Larry Pope, who is accused of throwing used McDonald's coffee cups on a family's front lawn for three years, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday before Hamburg Town Justice Gerald Gorman. He is represented by Jeff Magavern, left. 

 Sharon Cantillon

The 76-year-old Hamburg man suspected of throwing hundreds of used McDonald's coffee cups onto the front lawn of a former co-worker over several years pleaded not guilty Friday during his arraignment in Hamburg Town Court.

Larry Pope is charged with harassment, a violation, and was ticketed for throwing refuse onto a roadway, a traffic infraction. Town Justice Gerald P. Gorman released Pope on his own recognizance but ordered him to have no contact with Lake View homeowners Edward and Cheryl Patton.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Gorman warned Pope that this includes no phone calls, emails or text messages and, "it goes without saying," no deposits of any items on their property or else Pope could face a contempt of court charge.

Pope and his attorney, Jeffrey Magavern, declined comment outside court.

The Pattons say they found scores of used coffee cups, often with a cigarette butt inside, on their front lawn over the past few years. With the help of neighbors and Hamburg police they say they figured out the litterbug was Pope, a disgruntled former colleague of Cheryl Patton. A Buffalo News report on the unusual case last month garnered national attention.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands of goats help prevent wildfires in California

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News