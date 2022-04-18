Man accused of threatening to kill Amherst police officers

An Amherst man has been accused of threatening to kill Amherst police officers in front of their families in posts on Twitter and Instagram.

Benjamin J. Bolton, 38, is being held in custody at the Niagara County Jail following his arraignment April 12 before U.S. Magistrate H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr.

Bolton tweeted, "Fictionally speaking, I’m going to kill a bunch of Amherst cops in front of their families” on April 10, two days after Amherst officers arrested him on charges of criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, FBI agents alleged.

The initial arrest stemmed from an incident in which Bolton was accused of pointing a BB gun at another motorist at a Starbucks drive-thru in Amherst, according to the FBI.

The FBI alleged that Bolton also posted on Instagram on April 10 a photo of what appears to be the Amherst Police Station with a message that said, "Fictionally speaking, it’s time for this building to be blown up with all the cops and judges inside.”

The FBI charged Bolton with transmitting a communication containing a threat to injure another in interstate commerce.

It also obtained a warrant to search Bolton's home on Applewood Lane in Getzville, for evidence of the alleged crime.

Bolton pleaded guilty in 2015 to making threats to injure police officers, faculty and staff at SUNY Buffalo State College. He was sentenced to 2016 to 2½ years in prison for that. He was released from prison July 28, 2020.

