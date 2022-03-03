Man accused in fatal stabbing at NFTA Metro Rail station is arraigned on second-degree murder

A Buffalo man was arraigned Thursday on a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal stabbing Sunday inside the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Metro Rail station at Main Street and East Utica Street, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 29-year-old Contrelle Hornsby is accused of intentionally stabbing 53-year-old Donnie Reese of Buffalo, who was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where Reese died from his injuries.

Hornsby was arrested Thursday by NFTA police, who announced on Twitter that the department's detectives are working with the District Attorney's Office on the case. He appeared before Buffalo City Court Judge Barbara Johnson-Lee.

In 2017, Hornsby was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, after his girlfriend was stabbed during a domestic dispute on Peace Street.

Meanwhile, Hornsby was held without bail Thursday, and is set to return to court on Monday for a felony hearing.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.