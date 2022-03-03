 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man accused in fatal stabbing at NFTA Metro Rail station is arraigned on second-degree murder
Man accused in fatal stabbing at NFTA Metro Rail station is arraigned on second-degree murder

Contrelle Hornsby

Contrelle Hornsby was arraigned on second-degree murder charges.

A Buffalo man was arraigned Thursday on a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal stabbing Sunday inside the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Metro Rail station at Main Street and East Utica Street, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 29-year-old Contrelle Hornsby is accused of intentionally stabbing 53-year-old Donnie Reese of Buffalo, who was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where Reese died from his injuries.

Hornsby was arrested Thursday by NFTA police, who announced on Twitter that the department's detectives are working with the District Attorney's Office on the case. He appeared before Buffalo City Court Judge Barbara Johnson-Lee.

In 2017, Hornsby was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, after his girlfriend was stabbed during a domestic dispute on Peace Street.

Meanwhile, Hornsby was held without bail Thursday, and is set to return to court on Monday for a felony hearing.

Related to this story

Buffalo man accused of stabbing his girlfriend
Local News

Buffalo man accused of stabbing his girlfriend

  • Updated

Buffalo police arrested a 25-year-old Buffalo man after a his girlfriend was stabbed Thursday morning during a domestic dispute on Peace Street. Contrelle Hornsby, of Buffalo, was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, police said. Officers responded to the call at approximately 8:40 a.m. after the 31-year-old woman was wounded. The victim was treated at Erie

