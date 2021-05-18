Man, 85, dies after getting off bus, falling

An 85-year-old man died Tuesday afternoon after getting off a Metro bus and then falling, officials with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said.

The incident took place at about 1 p.m.

The bus had stopped at Bailey and South Park avenues when the man got off the bus.

The man fell outside the bus, officials said.

NFTA police were interviewing witnesses about the incident.

The victim's name has not been released.

Maki Becker

