Man, 44, killed in Allegany County crash

A 44-year-old Allegany County man was killed early Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle crash in the Village of Canaseraga, State Police said.

The crash happened at about 1:20 a.m. on State Route 13B. A westbound Chevrolet Blazer left the roadway on a curve and hit a guardrail, state police said.

Paul T. Longer, of Canaseraga, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Another occupant, a 63-year-old man, also of Canaseraga, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville.

Troopers did not say who they believe was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, State Police said.

