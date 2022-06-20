Man, 40, in critical condition after being shot on Grote Street

A 40-year-old Buffalo man was in critical condition Monday morning after he was shot inside a home on Grote Street, a Buffalo police spokesman said.
The shooting happened shortly before 8:15 a.m. on Grote, between Bush and Howell streets, off Military Road, the spokesman said.
The victim, who was shot multiple times, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.
Police ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
