Man, 38, accused of sexually assaulting 77-year-old woman after breaking into her apartment

A 38-year-old man suspected of breaking into a 77-year-old woman's home in Lackawanna where he is accused of sexually assaulting and choking her was arrested Thursday in Buffalo, Lackawanna police said Friday.
Christopher Cooley, who has no known address, was arraigned Friday morning on multiple felonies in Lackawanna City Court and was remanded without bail. The charges included first-degree criminal sexual act by forcible compulsion, second-degree burglary, second-degree assault for causing an injury to a victim over 65, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment.
Authorities are looking into the possibility that he may have committed other similar crimes. "He's a suspect in other sexual assault cases," said Lackawanna Police Capt. Joseph Leo. No charges have been filed in the other cases.
The alleged attack in Lackawanna took place at about 10 p.m. May 26.
The investigation by Leo and Detective Joseph Milkowski found that a man knocked on the door of an apartment building in Lackawanna.
The resident told the man to leave. The man is then accused of going up the driveway to knock on a side door where the victim lives. The victim didn't answer the door. Police said the suspect opened a window and climbed through. He allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, choked her and prevented her from leaving the apartment.
Police said that after the suspect left, he allegedly went across the street and knocked on the door of a residence there, but that a man who was home told him to leave.
Police identified Cooley as a potential suspect. Leo said he has multiple arrests on his record for criminal trespass. Court records show he has six open criminal cases against him, five in Buffalo City Court and one in Erie County Court for allegedly injuring a law enforcement officer. His photo was circulated among law enforcement.
On Thursday, Erie County sheriff's deputies spotted Cooley at the Rath Building in downtown Buffalo and took him into custody. Lackawanna police picked Cooley up and brought him back to Lackawanna where was questioned and arrested.
His next court date is Wednesday in Lackawanna City Court.
Leo asked anyone with information about other related incidents to call him at 827-6410 or Milkowski at 827-6411.
Maki Becker