Man, 38, accused of sexually assaulting 77-year-old woman after breaking into her apartment

A 38-year-old man suspected of breaking into a 77-year-old woman's home in Lackawanna where he is accused of sexually assaulting and choking her was arrested Thursday in Buffalo, Lackawanna police said Friday.

Christopher Cooley, who has no known address, was arraigned Friday morning on multiple felonies in Lackawanna City Court and was remanded without bail. The charges included first-degree criminal sexual act by forcible compulsion, second-degree burglary, second-degree assault for causing an injury to a victim over 65, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment.

Authorities are looking into the possibility that he may have committed other similar crimes. "He's a suspect in other sexual assault cases," said Lackawanna Police Capt. Joseph Leo. No charges have been filed in the other cases.

The alleged attack in Lackawanna took place at about 10 p.m. May 26.

The investigation by Leo and Detective Joseph Milkowski found that a man knocked on the door of an apartment building in Lackawanna.