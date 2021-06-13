Man, 31, dies in motorcycle crash on I-990 ramp in Amherst

A 31-year-old man was killed early Sunday when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed while trying to exit Interstate-990, Amherst police reported.

Officers say the crash happened at about 5:40 a.m. when the motorcycle was heading from the 990 to John James Audubon Parkway. The motorcyclist was moving south on the 990 off ramp when he left the road and struck a guardrail.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. He wasn't identified because police hadn't yet informed his family.

Crews from the Getzville Fire Department and Twin City Ambulance assisted at the scene of the crash.

Amherst police didn't provide a cause for the crash. Investigators are asking witnesses to the incident, particularly anyone who has security or dash-camera footage of the area or the crash, to call police at 689-1311.

