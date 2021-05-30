Man, 28, dies in afternoon shooting on Linwood Avenue in Niagara Falls

One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Sunday in the City of Niagara Falls, according to the mayor.
Officers responded to the scene of the shooting in the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue at about 1 p.m. One victim, a 28-year-old Niagara Falls man, was shot in the upper body, the mayor's office said. Two responding officers and a passerby attempted CPR on the man, but were unable to resuscitate him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second victim, a 27-year-old Niagara Falls man, was shot in the foot and was treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. He is expected to make a full recovery, the mayor's office said in a statement released late Sunday.
No arrests have been made.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Staff Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.