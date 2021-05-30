 Skip to main content
Man, 28, dies in afternoon shooting on Linwood Avenue in Niagara Falls
Man, 28, dies in afternoon shooting on Linwood Avenue in Niagara Falls

One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Sunday in the City of Niagara Falls, according to the mayor.

Officers responded to the scene of the shooting in the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue at about 1 p.m. One victim, a 28-year-old Niagara Falls man, was shot in the upper body, the mayor's office said. Two responding officers and a passerby attempted CPR on the man, but were unable to resuscitate him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, a 27-year-old Niagara Falls man, was shot in the foot and was treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. He is expected to make a full recovery, the mayor's office said in a statement released late Sunday.

No arrests have been made.

