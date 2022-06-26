 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man, 24, killed in South Buffalo shooting

A 24-year-old Buffalo man was fatally shot early Sunday in South Buffalo, city police reported.

The shooting took place just before 12:30 a.m. on Spaulding Street, off South Park Avenue.

The victim, who was not named, was declared dead at the scene. Police did not release any further details about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line 716-847-2255.

