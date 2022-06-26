Man, 24, killed in South Buffalo shooting

A 24-year-old Buffalo man was fatally shot early Sunday in South Buffalo, city police reported.
The shooting took place just before 12:30 a.m. on Spaulding Street, off South Park Avenue.
The victim, who was not named, was declared dead at the scene. Police did not release any further details about the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line 716-847-2255.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Stephen T. Watson
News Staff Reporter
I report on development, government, crime and schools in the northern Erie County suburbs. I grew up in the Town of Tonawanda and worked at the Post-Standard in Syracuse before joining The News in 2001. Email: swatson@buffnews.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.