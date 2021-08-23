 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man, 23, badly injured in shooting in Buffalo's Kenfield section
0 comments

Man, 23, badly injured in shooting in Buffalo's Kenfield section

Support this work for $1 a month

A 23-year-old man was badly wounded in a shooting early Monday in Buffalo's Kenfield neighborhood, police said.

Northeast District officers say the shooting took place just after 1:30 a.m. on Schreck Avenue, off Bailey Avenue.

The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center for injuries that police described as serious in nature. No further details about the shooting were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 847-2255.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: As Kathy Hochul prepares to govern NY, women leaders optimistic more change is coming

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News