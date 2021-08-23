Man, 23, badly injured in shooting in Buffalo's Kenfield section

A 23-year-old man was badly wounded in a shooting early Monday in Buffalo's Kenfield neighborhood, police said.

Northeast District officers say the shooting took place just after 1:30 a.m. on Schreck Avenue, off Bailey Avenue.

The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center for injuries that police described as serious in nature. No further details about the shooting were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 847-2255.

