Man, 21, escapes injury after truck flips on its side in Tonawanda
A driver's pickup landed on its side after he clipped a snowbank as he was driving north on Seymour Street in the City of Tonawanda around 5:10 p.m. Saturday.

Richard G. Scarupa Jr., 21, had to be extricated from his truck by the City of Tonawanda Fire Department, but he was not injured, according to a City of Tonawanda Police statement.

Two city signs were damaged.

