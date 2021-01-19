Male and female victims fatally struck by gunfire in double homicide

A man and a woman were both fatally struck by gunfire at about 10:50 p.m. Monday in the first block of Krupp Street, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said officers from the police department's Ferry-Fillmore station responded to the call. When officers arrived, they discovered the victims, both of whom were declared dead at the scene.

Police were asking anyone with information about the fatal double shooting to call or text the police department's confidential TIPCALL line at (716) 847-2255.

