Maker of Kansas City-style barbecue sauce donates to Buffalo food bank
Dash's Market removed KC Masterpiece barbecue sauce from shelves at its four stores until after the Buffalo Bills play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The sauce maker responded to the publicity stunt by making a donation to food banks in Buffalo and Kansas City.

 Photo courtesy Dash's Market

The maker of a brand of Kansas City-style barbecue sauce has responded to a Buffalo-area supermarket chain's decision to remove its product from store shelves by making a donation to food banks in both cities.

It's the latest twist in a good-natured, off-the-field skirmish taking place in the days leading up to Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.

It started earlier this week when the hosts of 97 Rock's "Morning Bull" show, Rich "Bull" Gaenzler and Rob Lederman, urged local grocers to remove KC Masterpiece sauces from their shelves until after the game. Dash's Market agreed to temporarily remove the bottles from its four local stores.

KC Masterpiece, which is owned by Heinz, on Friday responded it would donate a combined $5,000 and 5,000 bottles of its sauce to FeedMore WNY in Buffalo and Harvester's-The Community Food Network in Kansas City.

Also, Wing King Drew Cerza, who has used KC Masterpiece in his wing sauces, has set up a GoFundMe allowing Bills and Chiefs fans to donate to the two organizations, which will split the proceeds.

