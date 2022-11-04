Major East Side street improvements to begin next year in Buffalo

New sidewalks, redesigned roads, LED lighting and other pedestrian- and bike-friendly street improvements are coming to three major East Side thoroughfares and to Main Street starting in 2023 and continuing through 2026, political leaders announced Friday.

The timetable follows former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's March 2019 announcement that $50 million in infrastructure investments would be made to the north-south corridors of Bailey, Fillmore, Jefferson and Michigan avenues. The work along Fillmore Avenue has been completed. Friday's announcement includes an additional $50 million in federal, state and city dollars, mostly for changes coming to Main Street.

"We'll see the streets completely resurfaced, new sidewalks, in some areas new curbing, traffic calming measures, turning lanes, bicycle lanes," Mayor Byron W. Brown said. "We will see investments that we don't even know about right now because of the private sector investment."

Brown said public meetings will be held in the neighborhoods to get residents' feedback.

Jefferson Avenue will see a total of $25.6 million invested starting in 2023 on a 3.2-mile stretch from Main Street, near Canisius College, to Swan Street.

Bailey Avenue is getting a $15.2 million overhaul from Winspear Avenue to East Delavan Avenue starting in 2024. New features will include technology to support rapid transit bus service and green infrastructure design elements.

Michigan Avenue will receive a $4 million investment from South Division to Genesee Street, with new asphalt pavement, sidewalk and curb replacements, new signs and pavement marking and other streetscape improvements.

Main Street is getting a $50 million makeover from Goodell Street to Kensington Avenue, funded in part by a $25 million federal grant. There will be a new road design with one lane in each direction, a center turning lane, raised cycle tracks and LED lighting.

Construction will be in stages:

2023: Jefferson Avenue, from Ferry to Utica, Utica to Best, Delavan to Ferry and Main to Delavan; Main Street, from Goodell to Ferry

2024: Main Street, from Ferry to Kensington; Michigan Avenue, from South Division to Genesee; Bailey Avenue, from Winspear to Dartmouth

2025: Bailey Avenue, from Dartmouth to Kensington

2026: Bailey Avenue, from Kensington to Delavan; Jefferson Avenue, from Best to Swan

The infrastructure bill that passed Congress has opened the floodgates for improvements to bridges, rail, roads and other transportation needs, many long deferred.

"This is only a fraction of the road and bridge repairs planned for Western New York," said Rep. Brian Higgins, who serves on the influential House Ways and Means Committee. "Next year alone, the State of New York will receive more than $2.7 billion in federal highway spending for roads and bridges."

The political leaders on hand outside the Apollo Media Center on Jefferson stressed that the public investment will bring enormous benefits to the neighborhoods the street spines run through.

Higgins, who led the revamping of Ohio Street, said infrastructure's "multiplier effect" typically results in $7 in private sector investment for every public dollar spent on street enhancements.

State Sen. Tim Kennedy, who heads the Senate Transportation Committee, predicted infrastructure investments of "tens of millions of dollars" will lead to neighborhood improvements, job growth and stronger businesses.

Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier this year announced $225 million – the bulk of it from the state, with contributions from philanthropies and the City of Buffalo – was being spent on Buffalo's East Side for workforce training, infrastructure, small businesses and historic attractions.

In June, one month after the mass shooting by a white supremacist killed 10 people at a Tops on Jefferson Avenue, Hochul announced $50 million to help stabilize East Side homeowners. The aid includes funds for 4,000 homeowners to pay off delinquent tax, water and sewer bills and giving 1,000 East Side homeowners up to $10,000 each in grants for home repairs. In addition, 150 first-time homeowners were to receive down payments of $30,000.