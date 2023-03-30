The section of Main Street that had been closed since the 4-alarm fire that claimed the life of Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno reopened to traffic Thursday.

The block of Main between Tupper and Goodell streets had been closed during the investigation of the fire and demolition work that followed.

A section of the sidewalk and one of the parking lanes in front of 745 Main Street remains fenced off, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said.

Washington Street from Tupper to Goodell remains closed to traffic, DeGeorge said.

Businesses in the area are open as demolition continues.