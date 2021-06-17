 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Main Niagara County road to be closed for 2 1/2 months
0 comments

Main Niagara County road to be closed for 2 1/2 months

Support this work for $1 a month
Day 55

A farm on Lockport Road in Sanborn.

 John Hickey/News file photo

Lockport Road, one of the two main routes between Niagara Falls and Lockport, will be partially closed until just before Labor Day, Niagara County Public Works Commissioner Garret A. Meal announced.

Starting Monday, the road will be blocked just east of Walmore Road in Wheatfield to allow for the $642,000 repair of a culvert that carries Cayuga Creek beneath Lockport Road, Meal said.

The target date for reopening is Sept. 2. In the meantime, traffic will be detoured via Walmore, Niagara Falls Boulevard and Ward Road.

“Lockport Road is a major east-west connector across Niagara County, so we understand the inconvenience to motorists, but we ask for everyone’s patience as we complete this important project," Meal said.

The current culvert, made of steel, is deteriorating and will be replaced with a precast concrete culvert, Meal said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are animals using social distancing to protect themselves from infections?

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News