Main Niagara County road to be closed for 2 1/2 months

Lockport Road, one of the two main routes between Niagara Falls and Lockport, will be partially closed until just before Labor Day, Niagara County Public Works Commissioner Garret A. Meal announced.

Starting Monday, the road will be blocked just east of Walmore Road in Wheatfield to allow for the $642,000 repair of a culvert that carries Cayuga Creek beneath Lockport Road, Meal said.

The target date for reopening is Sept. 2. In the meantime, traffic will be detoured via Walmore, Niagara Falls Boulevard and Ward Road.

“Lockport Road is a major east-west connector across Niagara County, so we understand the inconvenience to motorists, but we ask for everyone’s patience as we complete this important project," Meal said.

The current culvert, made of steel, is deteriorating and will be replaced with a precast concrete culvert, Meal said.

