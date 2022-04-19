 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Main gate to Niagara Falls air base to be reconstructed

  Updated
NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION HICKEY

A guard at the front gate of the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station on April 23, 2018. (John Hickey/Buffalo News)

 By John Hickey/Buffalo News
The main gate to the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, located on Lockport Road in the Town of Niagara, will be closed to traffic during a reconstruction project expected to begin soon.

No construction contract has been awarded, but the project is expected to last 18 to 24 months, said Lt. Lucas Morrow, public affairs chief for the 914th Air Refueling Wing.

A colleague, Sgt. Kevin L. Nichols, said the "programmed amount" is $10.6 million.

In a 2018 news conference at the gate, Sen. Charles E. Schumer called its design "a security risk" and said he would seek funding for an upgrade.

During the project, no traffic will be allowed at the main gate. Two side gates will provide access to the base.

During normal duty hours, which have higher traffic levels, the Tuscarora Road gate will be used for inbound traffic, and the Walmore Road gate will be used for outbound traffic.

During lower traffic hours, the Tuscarora gate will be used for both inbound and outbound traffic.

