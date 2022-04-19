Main gate to Niagara Falls air base to be reconstructed

The main gate to the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, located on Lockport Road in the Town of Niagara, will be closed to traffic during a reconstruction project expected to begin soon.

No construction contract has been awarded, but the project is expected to last 18 to 24 months, said Lt. Lucas Morrow, public affairs chief for the 914th Air Refueling Wing.

Gate at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station called 'security risk,' tops Schumer's priority list The front gate of the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station is “a security risk,” Sen. Charles E. Schumer said while standing in front of it Monday. A more secure entrance to the base tops the list of $50 million worth of improvements the Senate minority leader wants to see at the base. During a news conference, Schumer told reporters

A colleague, Sgt. Kevin L. Nichols, said the "programmed amount" is $10.6 million.

In a 2018 news conference at the gate, Sen. Charles E. Schumer called its design "a security risk" and said he would seek funding for an upgrade.

During the project, no traffic will be allowed at the main gate. Two side gates will provide access to the base.

During normal duty hours, which have higher traffic levels, the Tuscarora Road gate will be used for inbound traffic, and the Walmore Road gate will be used for outbound traffic.

During lower traffic hours, the Tuscarora gate will be used for both inbound and outbound traffic.

